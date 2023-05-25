Victim rescued from Shakahola dies in hospital after refusing to eat

One of the victims rescued from Shakahola forest died on Wednesday at the Malindi Sub-County hospital after refusing to feed, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has revealed.

The victim’s death brings the Shakahola cult deaths to 241.

“The victim had been taken to hospital for stabilisation. Medics tried to feed her but with a lot of resistance she declined to,” he said at a press briefing.

Prof Kindiki spoke in Malindi while officiating the commencement of the second phase of postmortems for 129 bodies recovered and exhumed in phase 2 of the operation.

The Nation has learnt that the team assigned to conduct the autopsies will be working in three groups led by Chief Government

Pathologist Johansen Oduor to help speed up the process.

Dr Oduor will also be giving daily briefs of their findings at 5pm, the CS said.