Two more arrested over man's death during UEFA championship match

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man at a nightclub in Kilifi last Saturday.

The Nation has learnt that two employees of Lexo Lounge are in police custody.

Mr Feisal Bushuti Mukongo, alias Dedan, died in a fight with the bar's bouncers.

Kilifi North police boss Jonathan Koech said four people linked to the death were in custody and the matter was handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

"We have recorded statements from the witnesses, and the matter is now with DPP to decide whether they will be charged or not," he said.

Those arrested earlier after the death during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Liverpool were the club’s manager and one of its bouncers.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased man has recalled her last moments with her son.

Ms Florence Mukongo, who spoke in an interview from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said that before his death, Mr Bushuti had asked for Sh200 to buy his daughter a cake on her birthday.

The Lexo Lounge in Kilifi town where a 30 years man was allegedly killed by the bouncers on Saturday night. Photo credit: Maureen Ongala I Nation Media Group

They also discussed development projects they would undertake once she was back from Riyadh.

“He was my second-born child. We last talked on May 18 but our communication was not that frequent as he did not have a smartphone,” she explained.

She said she was to call a friend whose phone Mr Bushuti used to talk to him last Sunday, which happened to be the day he was buried at his grandfather’s home in Chumani.

That day, she received a call from her daughter-in-law’s mother informing her of the tragedy.

“She told me that I should prepare for the news she was about to break and told me my son was dead. My wish was that my son gets a decent burial and I am happy that he has rested as he waits for justice,” said Ms Mukongo, who has worked in Riyadh since 2010.

She is now planning to come back home to pay her last respects at her son’s grave.

An autopsy conducted at the Kilifi County Referral Hospital mortuary revealed that Mr Bushuti died of a blood clot in the neck.

Lucky Rua, an eyewitness who has recorded a statement with the police, said they arrived at the club to watch the football match at around 11:10pm on Saturday.

To gain entry, they were required to buy two bottles of beer at Sh500 each.

“There were three of us – Feisal, another friend and myself. Feisal bought five bottles of beer. He gave us one each and remained with three. But the bouncer said we could not enter the club with only one beer,” he said.

“After he had paid, a lady came from behind and found me and the other friend with one bottle of beer each and together with the bouncers maintained that we would not enter the club unless we added more beers.”

Mr Rua said a confrontation ensued and Mr Bushuti asked the cashier to refund his cash so they could leave and watch the game somewhere else.

But as they left, Mr Rua said in his statement to the police, the lady sounded the false alarm and sought security reinforcement from the club’s bouncers.