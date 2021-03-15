Charles Lwanga I Nation Media Group.

Kilifi

Prime

Tales of suffering from the stateless members of Pemba community

By  Charles Lwanga

Reporter

Nation Media Group

When Samira Omar Hamisi was writing her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in 2016, her parents hired a Kenyan foster parent to enable her obtain a birth certificate.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.