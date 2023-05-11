Shakahola graves: Number of bodies exhumed rises by five to 150

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha addresses the press on May 11, 2023, following exhumations on land linked to cult leader Paul Mackenzie, in Shakahola village, Kilifi County.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Farhiya Hussein

Five more bodies were exhumed Thursday, as part of the probe into cult leader Paul Mackenzie, raising the number found so far to 150.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha gave this update at a press conference, noting this was the lowest number of bodies exhumed since the exercise kicked off last month.

Ms Onyancha also announced that two male adults were rescued today, both of them in stable condition, bringing the total number of those rescued to 72.

Related

She added that the number of people reported missing  continued to increases, standing at 594 as of Thursday, and that the number of DNA samples collected remained at 93.

Fourteen individuals have been reunited with their families.

Related: 'I got A- in KCSE, but my mother, a Mackenzie follower, disapproved of my university education'

Also read: Shakahola cult: Nandi family agonising over four missing members

More to follow

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.