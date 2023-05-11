Shakahola graves: Number of bodies exhumed rises by five to 150

Five more bodies were exhumed Thursday, as part of the probe into cult leader Paul Mackenzie, raising the number found so far to 150.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha gave this update at a press conference, noting this was the lowest number of bodies exhumed since the exercise kicked off last month.

Ms Onyancha also announced that two male adults were rescued today, both of them in stable condition, bringing the total number of those rescued to 72.

She added that the number of people reported missing continued to increases, standing at 594 as of Thursday, and that the number of DNA samples collected remained at 93.

Fourteen individuals have been reunited with their families.