Shakahola cult: Number of exhumed bodies crosses 200 mark

Detectives on Saturday exhumed 22 more bodies from mass graves in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County, on land linked to cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

Mr Mackenzie is being investigated for crimes including aiding suicide, after allegedly convincing members of his Good News International Church to starve themselves to death in order to meet Jesus.

The cult leader and tens of suspects have been arrested amid investigations and a court case to establish what happened in Shakahola.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha during a press briefing on May 13, 2023, the exhumation of bodies from Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County, in the probe into cult leader Paul Mackenzie. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

One more suspect had been arrested by Saturday, Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said as she gave updates in a press briefing, raising the total number of suspects to 26.

Ms Onyancha further reported that no rescues were made on Saturday and that the number of people reported missing had increased by one since Friday, to 610.

She also said that 14 victims had been reunited with their families and that the number of DNA samples collected stood at 93.

Ms Onyancha further announced that the exhumations had been suspended two days - until Tuesday, May 16 - to allow reorganisation of logistical support.