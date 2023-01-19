Quack lawyer charged with fraud, creating disturbance at DCI office

A law clerk has been charged with impersonation and attempting to defraud two businessmen in Mtwapa, Kilifi County.



Mr Nelson Ochieng Asuma was on Thursday arraigned before Shanzu Law Court after he allegedly presented himself as an advocate capable of providing legal services.



He faced three counts including pretending to be an advocate, giving false information to a person employed in the public service and creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.



The charge sheet reads that the suspect, with intent to defraud Mr Athuman Mohamed and Asman Jacob Tuva, willfully pretended to be qualified to act as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.



The court also heard that Mr Asuma informed Chief Inspector Joshua Shoka that he was an advocate , information he knew to be false.



He is also charged with causing disturbance after he allegedly shouted that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is not a competent organisation that can investigate the issue of land.



He is alleged to have committed the offences on January 13 ,2023 at DCI Mtwapa office.



Mr Asuma denied the charges when he appeared before Shanzu Principal Magistrate Yussuf Shikanda.



The magistrate lifted a warrant of arrest that had earlier been issued against Mr Asuma after he failed to appear in court.



Through his advocate Maurice Mkan, the suspect told the court that he was present in court on the day he is alleged to have absconded.



“The suspect has presented himself before the court. The directions on the cash bail he had been issued with was not clear as to whether he was to appear in court or at the police station. It only indicated that his cash bail had been extended to January 18,” said the advocate.