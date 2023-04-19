PHOTOS: Starvation graveyard? DCI sleuths search for bodies of 'lost' cult victims

A Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide squad on Wednesday morning rescued a starving woman at Shakahola village, Kilifi County, during the search for bodies suspected to belong to victims of a cult whose leader convinced its members to starve themselves to death.

Led by Martin Nyuguto, the team which included government pathologists began by mapping out suspected graves of followers of Pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church.

Homicide detectives rescue a starving middle-aged woman at Shakahola village during search for bodies of alleged followers of Pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church, who starved to death. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

They arrived at the house of the main suspect at around 11am. It is on this land that Pastor Mackenzie, who thrived on doomsday predictions, live with a number of his followers.

A DCI homicide team led by Martin Nyuguto (left) at Shakahola Village, Kilifi County, on April 19, 2023. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

A DCI homicide detective marks a shallow grave believed to hold three bodies of suspected followers of Pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church at Shakahola Village, Kilifi, on April 19, 2023. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

After that, sleuths could be seen walking through the deserted, uncultivated land in the sprawling village while looking to identify where the bodies of victims may be buried.

A DCI homicide cordons off a suspected grave at Shakahola Village, Kilifi County, on April 19, 2023. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The mapping of the land where 15 emaciated people were rescued by police last Thursday was done with the help of key witnesses in the investigation. Six people were confirmed dead following last week's incident.



Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

According to local security officials, today's exercise will focus on identifying graves of suspected victims. Exhumation of the bodies is expected to follow in the next few days.

The team from Nairobi arrived in Malindi on Tuesday evening ahead of a busy three days.

Troubled sect

Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church during an interview with the ‘Nation’ in Kilifi County on March 24, 2023. Photo credit: File | Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The story of the suspected cult started unravelling three weeks ago, shining the spotlight on its controversial pastor and the mix of animism and Christian beliefs he reportedly preached.

The sect members lived in dread of an impending catastrophe, another pointer to the claim that their leader controlled “every aspect of members’ life”.

A police officer who accompanied the Nation to the village described it as the site where “radicalisation of the Christian faith” happens.

Several people have reported losing their family members to the church, never to be seen again.