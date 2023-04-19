PHOTOS: Starvation graveyard? DCI sleuths search for bodies of 'lost' cult victims
A Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide squad on Wednesday morning rescued a starving woman at Shakahola village, Kilifi County, during the search for bodies suspected to belong to victims of a cult whose leader convinced its members to starve themselves to death.
Led by Martin Nyuguto, the team which included government pathologists began by mapping out suspected graves of followers of Pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church.
They arrived at the house of the main suspect at around 11am. It is on this land that Pastor Mackenzie, who thrived on doomsday predictions, live with a number of his followers.
After that, sleuths could be seen walking through the deserted, uncultivated land in the sprawling village while looking to identify where the bodies of victims may be buried.
The mapping of the land where 15 emaciated people were rescued by police last Thursday was done with the help of key witnesses in the investigation. Six people were confirmed dead following last week's incident.
According to local security officials, today's exercise will focus on identifying graves of suspected victims. Exhumation of the bodies is expected to follow in the next few days.
The team from Nairobi arrived in Malindi on Tuesday evening ahead of a busy three days.
Troubled sect
The story of the suspected cult started unravelling three weeks ago, shining the spotlight on its controversial pastor and the mix of animism and Christian beliefs he reportedly preached.
The sect members lived in dread of an impending catastrophe, another pointer to the claim that their leader controlled “every aspect of members’ life”.
A police officer who accompanied the Nation to the village described it as the site where “radicalisation of the Christian faith” happens.
Several people have reported losing their family members to the church, never to be seen again.