Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s wife speaks amid probe into Kilifi cult deaths

“I am here to tell you that we will not have prayer services at this church because it is good that we give the government enough time to investigate the ongoing issues besieging churches that have been reported on social media and news.

“But it is not only about New Life church but many other churches. To those on social media I urge you to continue praying hard,” she said.



Sarah did not give further details on the ongoing investigation. Her husband was arrested on Thursday over links with Kilifi cult leader Paul Mackenzie who is accused of convincing his followers to starve to death to meet God.