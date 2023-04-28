Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s wife speaks amid probe into Kilifi cult deaths
Sarah Odero, the wife of controversial preacher Ezekiel Odero, has urged congregants of New Life Church, to be patient as police investigate their leader over Kilifi mass deaths.
In a video posted on YouTube, Sarah announced that prayer services at the Mavueni-based church have been suspended until further notice.
“I am here to tell you that we will not have prayer services at this church because it is good that we give the government enough time to investigate the ongoing issues besieging churches that have been reported on social media and news.
“But it is not only about New Life church but many other churches. To those on social media I urge you to continue praying hard,” she said.
Sarah did not give further details on the ongoing investigation. Her husband was arrested on Thursday over links with Kilifi cult leader Paul Mackenzie who is accused of convincing his followers to starve to death to meet God.
Pastor Ezekeil was expected to lead an evangelical crusade in Dodoma from Friday to Sunday.
On Friday, a Shanzu court detained him until May 2 when the magistrate will give a ruling on a police application seeking to detain Odera for 30 days pending investigations.