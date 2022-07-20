New Kilifi medical complex open for public use

The newly opened Sh800 million medical complex at the Kilifi County Referral Hospital is expected to reduce the health burden by offering specialised services residents have in the past sought outside the county.

It has an intensive care unit, a high dependency unit, modern theatres, emergency and casualty departments, X-ray units, specialist consultancy and other amenities.

Refurbishment of the out-patient department has also enhanced service delivery and doubled the number of patients being served.

Health Executive Charles Dadu said the new hospital also has 11 ICU beds and an isolation room for critical patients with contagious diseases like the Covid-19.

There is a private wing with semi-private suits and four private wards and a Deluxe for very important people.

Mr Dadu said the county would equip the facility with cancer and imagery wings (CT Scan and MRI) in September.

“We are expecting 40 more specialists by September so that by the end of the year we will have 78 of them,” he said.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi who opened the facility on Tuesday said locals would enjoy affordable healthcare right at their doorsteps.

The county boss said his administration is committed to providing affordable and accessible healthcare and the facility will go a long way in enhancing primary healthcare.

“We have set the standards, whoever is going to take over from me must have enough that health services are even better than we have,” he said.

Locals said the new hospital had brought long-awaited relief to them.