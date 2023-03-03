Magarini MP Harrison Garama Kombe has suffered a blow after the Malindi High Court annulled his victory on Friday over massive irregularities.

Giving the decision, Justice Alfred Mabeya said that the election was marred by many errors during the counting of votes and even before the announcement of the victory.

The court ruled that a by-election should be conducted following massive irregularities, including voter stuffing, reduction and exchanging of results in favour of the winner declared by the Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The court has also instructed the IEBC to plan for the by-election in the constituency in accordance with the law.

The same case was presented to the court by Stanley Kenga who vied on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket and Michael Kingi of Pamoja African Alliance (PAA).

In the election held last year, Mr Kombe of ODM party got 11,946 votes followed closely by Mr Kenga, who got 11,925 votes.

Mr Kingi of PAA garnered 7,921 votes whereas Mr Samuel Nzai of Narc got 7,421 votes.

Mr Martin Mangi Mwaro, an independent candidate got 2,494 votes, whereas Mr Hamadi Karisa (FPK) and John Masha of the Kadu Asili got 247 and 147 votes respectively.