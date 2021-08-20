Kilifi’s first high school for teen mothers raises hopes of dropouts

Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire said the school will help address the barriers preventing young mothers from resuming their studies.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group.
By  Maureen Ongala Siago Cece  &  Farhiya Hussein

Teenage mothers seeking to return to school after giving birth face shame, stigma and an unfriendly and unsupportive learning environment. But a new school offers hope to dropouts.

