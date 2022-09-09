ADC puts grabbers of its land on notice

The Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) has recovered more than 6,000 acres of its land grabbed countrywide.

According to Managing Director Ali Bule, the corporation has more than 1.8 million acres in Kilifi, Tana River, Garissa, Laikipia, Nakuru and Trans Nzoia counties.

Addressing journalists after a tour of the ADC Kisiwani and Top Farm in Kilifi, Mr Bule said they are seeking to secure all remaining property through partnerships to prevent further encroachment.

"The progress in recovering land has enhanced over the years and most of the land is back in our hands. We recovered at least 3,000 acres grabbed in Malindi, another 3,000 acres at Ndabibi farm in Naivasha and 60 acres in Kitale Semen Production Centre,” he said.

Mr Bule said that even as they enhance the recovery of lost land, plans are in top gear to fence the parcels countrywide to keep off land grabbers and squatters.

The corporation’s Board chairperson Joseph Rutumoi said the team was on a familiarization tour of the ADC properties in the coastal region to strategize on development.

“We have millions of acres of land that we wish to maximize production,” said Mr Rutumoi.

ADC surveyors have also stopped the subdivision of over 600,000 acres of land in Galana Kulalu ranches by grabbers.

“I want to appreciate action by the government because we could have lost 673,000 acres at Galana Kulalu. The hiving and subdivision was at a rate of 25,000 acres every month,” he said.

He applauded the public and media for enlightening the community, buyers and land speculators on legal ways of acquiring land.

ADC Director Ephantus Murage said legal land for transactions needs to have Survey Plans approved by the Director of Surveys, registered documents from the Chief Land Registrar, Government County Surveyor or County Land Registrar.