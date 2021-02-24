Willstone Homes
Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

Kiambu

Prime

Powerful family leaves Sh3bn homeowners in Kiambu in tears

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Sometimes it can be costly to have a rich neighbour. They can cause you misery — and lock you out of your home — too, as hundreds of prospective homeowners have discovered in Kiambu.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Vihiga governor, deputy fall out over nurses’ strike

  2. Hindu priest charged with abduction in Nyeri

  3. Waiguru: Our lobbying for BBI has borne fruit

  4. Father hired gang to murder his son, police say

  5. PRIME Reckless miraa vehicles and widows of bodaboda riders

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.