Kiambu policeman goes berserk, shoots in the air over packet of flour

A Police Constable based at Muna Police Post in Kiambu went beserk and started shooting in the air while demanding for extra packet flour from a charitable organisation that was set to kick off a distribution exercise to locals in Karambaini area on Tuesday.

One of the members of the organisation dubbed Kenya DiasporaMedia-USA, Mr Jeremiah Mureithi had alongside other officials gone to the police post to deliver 60 bales of flour for safekeeping ahead of a distribution exercise slated for today.

The officials decided to extend the generosity to the five officers who they found at the station.

They gave out two bales of the flour to the officers, however, the officer who was manning the station on night shift demanded for extra flour by force.

Mr Mureithi says the officer, who was armed with an Ak-47 suddenly became irritable, shot four times in the air and dropped down his weapon before attacking the driver of the vehicle that brought the flour.

The driver sustained serious injuries on the head, mouth and complained of chest pain inflicted by the officer's fists and blows.

The matter was reported at Limuru police station whose officers rushed to the scene, disarmed their colleague and escorted him to Kikuyu General Hospital to undergo medical tests.

They also recovered his rifle loaded with 16 bullets and the four spent cartridges from the scene as evidence in the case.