Kabogo, Wamatangi exchange bitter words at tense Kenya Kwanza rally

Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua was Wednesday caught up in a row over the Kiambu gubernatorial seat after candidates in Kenya Kwanza Alliance affiliate parties openly clashed.

In a trend that is now becoming common in United Democratic Alliance (UDA) rallies in Kiambu, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who is vying for Kiambu governorship through his Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party, told locals in Ngarariga to shun UDA candidate Kimani Wamatangi.

“Don’t vote for someone who only joined UDA recently after he noticed that he has run out of options and is opportunistic enough to lie to the people that he wants to work for them. Reject him,’’ Mr Kuria told locals.

Independent candidate

Mr Wamatangi joined UDA one month to the nominations and floored Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina Wa Jungle, who is now vying as an independent candidate.

Mr Wa Jungle has always maintained that Mr Wamatangi rigged him out in the primaries. He accused unnamed UDA executives of pushing Mr Wamatangi to be the next Kiambu governor so that they can control and manipulate him. Mr Wamatangi denied the claims, saying, he won fair and square.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo Wednesday engaged Mr Wamatangi in Kagwe, Githunguri in a public shouting match. Mr Kabogo is flying the Tujibebe Wakenya Party, also in the Kenya Kwanza team. When Mr Wamatangi took the microphone to speak, he attacked Mr Kabogo, telling him to “shut up”.

“Don’t think you can intimidate me .Who told you are the only one who can talk? Who do you think you are?” Mr Wamatangi charged.

Local politics

Calls for voters to shun other Kenya Kwanza candidates dominated yesterday’s rally with Kikuyu legislator Kimani Ichung’wah urging locals to only vote for UDA candidates in all elective seats.