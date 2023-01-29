Authorities enforce strict restrictions on Juja ‘killer’ dam

Juja Security Committee has banned activities between 6 pm and 7 am around the Titanic Dam where two lovebirds drowned on January 17.

Mr Tirus Maina Kiiru, 39, and Fridah Kamuyu, 22, drowned in the dam after their car reversed into the water at around 9.30 pm.

While announcing the restrictions, Juja Sub County Police Commander Phyllis Muthoni said: “We have agreed with the Kiambu County government, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the public to ensure that no unsanctioned human activity is allowed around the dam past 6 pm.”

Ms Muthoni said the dam had been abused, leading to the infamous incident that has captured international attention on social media.

“That place is not a sanctioned recreation site...in any case, the dam is on private land and no license has been given to allow its usage for public picnics," she said.

She said that those who will flout the directive will be charged with environmental degradation and trespass.

Mr Kiiru was buried in Mukurwe-ini village, Nyeri County on January 27 while Ms Kamuyu is yet to be buried in Njiku Village in Murang'a County.

This came as Murera MCA Moses Ngatha in whose ward the dam is located said a proposal was underway to transform the site into a recreation facility complete with free Wi-Fi.

Mr Ngatha promised to ask Kiambu County government to buy the land around the dam.

Titanic Dam is one of the five dams whose water was used to irrigate coffee plantations in the area. The real name of the dam is Karia-ini. Situated near Titanic Hotel, revellers have given it the name Titanic dam.