UDA holds economic forums in Kericho and Bomet counties

The Kenya Kwanza coalition on Tuesday held economic forums in Kericho and Bomet counties to push for its “bottom-up” economic model on which the team plans to anchor the revival of Kenya’s economy if its presidential candidate wins in the August 9 General Election.

The gatherings at the refurbished Kericho Green stadium were led by Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula and Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago.

Also present were the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Kericho governor flag-bearer, Dr Erick Mutai, and MPs.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and MPs Moses Kuria and Kimani Ichungwa led the caucus held at a hotel on the outskirts of Bomet town. It was attended by Governor Hillary Barchok, Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader Isaac Ruto, ANC governor candidate Benard Mutai and local leaders.

“We are here to engage the locals, business community and leaders on the best economic model for the region, especially in prioritising development projects to the benefit of the people in the region,” said Mr Mudavadi.

Mr Mudavadi said DP Ruto had dispatched various leaders to chair the forums across the country, with issues raised expected to be incorporated in the economic blueprint for a Kenya Kwanza government.

“This is not a political rally and we are not interested in sideshows. This forum brings together politicians, professionals and local leaders to chart the way forward in economic development. Members and leaders of all parties – UDA, CCM, ANC and others – have been invited,” said Prof Barchok.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok (left), ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Mr Richard Yegon, the Bomet East UDA parliamentary nominee arriving at Fairhills hotel for the Bomet Economic Forum on May, 31, 2022 Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

He said the political undercurrents in the region would not be allowed to play out at the function.

Mr Gachagua said the bottom-up economic model would uplift the standards of living of citizens as it identifies areas of priority in development.

“We are keen on taking on board the views of the ordinary people, the business community and professionals so that we have a model that would spur economic growth in the country and create employment opportunities,” said Mr Gachagua.

The Mathira MP said Kenya’s economy had received a serious battering in the last four years, business enterprises had closed down and workers were laid off, impoverishing them.

“What the country needs is for the existing skewed economic model to be tweaked so as to build a heavy bottom that feeds the top,” said Mr Gachagua.

Similar economic forums have been held in several counties by the Kenya Kwanza team in a bid to woo voters to their side in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta is serving his second and last term. He has fallen out with Dr Ruto, choosing to rally behind Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The selection of Narc party leader Martha Karua as Mr Odinga’s running mate and Mr Gachagua by Dr Ruto has ignited political realignments in the country ahead of the General Election.