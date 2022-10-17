Ruto’s South Rift visit exposes state of infrastructural decay

President William Ruto’s visit to Kericho on Sunday exposed the state of neglected infrastructure in the South Rift region characterised by dilapidated roads.

Several projects meant to upgrade roads to bitumen standards stalled during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Bomet East constituency stands out as having no tarmac roads despite the government’s much hyped achievement of opening up roads across the country.

President William Ruto and the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua came face to face with the challenges during a thanksgiving meeting at Kericho Green stadium on Sunday.

Leaders from the region believe the projects were denied funding by Mr Kenyatta’s Jubilee administration for supporting Dr Ruto.

Give priority

Bomet East MP Richard Yegon said his area should be given priority in the upgrading programmes as it was the only constituency in the Rift Valley that did not have a tarmac road.

“Mr President, please consider the constituency as a priority in infrastructural development and we will forever be grateful,” said the first-term MP.

The Jubilee government withdrew funding in September last year for the first tarmac road that was to run through the constituency.

The 75km Tenwek-Merigi-Tegat-Chemaner-Matecha-Chemaner-Kembu-Longisa and Kaporuso-Kapkimolwo-Mulot roads whose upgrade started in 2020 were abandoned by the contractor.

Mr Kenyatta repeatedly promised residents that infrastructure was a priority for his administration.

The Longisa-Kipreres-Sigor road, whose tender was issued, did not take off as funding was withheld by the government and the contractor had not moved to the site.

Chepalungu MP Victor Koech (Chama Cha Mashinani) said the Chebole-Siongiroi-Chebunyo road, which was tarmacked in 2016, is now dilapidated and impassable for motorists due to poor workmanship.

Complete stalled projects

Senate Majority Leader Aron Cheruiyot led calls for the roads started by the Jubilee administration to be completed.

The Kericho senator said the Sondu-Kiptere-Sossiot-Kapsoit road in Belgut constituency is dilapidated and needed to be reconstructed to ease transport and trade between Kisumu and Kericho counties.

Kuresoi North MP Alfred Cheruiyot said the government should upgrade the Brooke-Sambret road linking Kuresoi and Kericho County.

Residents also want the Chepsir-Kuresoi road linking Kericho and Nakuru counties to be upgraded so that fresh farm produce can be more easily transported to markets.

Baringo Senator William Cheptumo and Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek said the entire Baringo County had poor roads though the late President Daniel Moi came from the area.