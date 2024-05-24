Kericho man finally freed after 1989 wrongful imprisonment

Philip Kipkemoi Bor gets emotional during an interview at his home in Cheplel village, Kapsoit, Kericho County on May 20, 2024.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Thursday, April 25, 2024, Bor, 56, walked out of the Eldoret Prison a free man, escorted by prison wardens and his lawyer.
  • His attempt to petition for release by the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee over the years had failed.

