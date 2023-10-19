All set as Kericho hosts the 60th Mashujaa Day fete

All roads lead to Kericho County on Friday where President William Ruto will lead Kenyans in celebrating the 60th Mashujaa Day.

The day commemorates Kenya’s heroes and heroines.

Already, major infrastructural investments have been undertaken in Kericho town where the day will be marked.

The Kericho Green Stadium has been undergoing an upgrade ahead of the celebrations with the main VIP pavilion, public terraces, security wall, gates and pavements having been constructed from scratch.

Old structures at the stadium were demolished and new ones constructed with seven public pavilions put up in the upgrade that started over two months ago.

The government has also established the 10th state lodge in Kericho town, signaling its commitment to diversifying the presidency and fostering closer engagement with the people.

The building, which was formerly the official residence of the county commissioner, has been given a facelift with works already complete. The face-lift began about four months ago.

The facility is now modern and new guestrooms and offices put up as have been driveways, walls and the main fence.

The renovations at the Kericho State Lodge were supervised by senior officials from Public Works department who also supervised the construction of a new perimeter wall put up around the area.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, who also chairs the National Celebrations Steering Committee, has made an inspection tour of the facility about three times.

“All is set ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations. I want to take this opportunity to invite and welcome the people of Kericho and the rest of the country to the Mashujaa Day celebrations. The upgrade of the stadium is complete with final touches being put in place," Dr Omollo said at a press briefing.

Gates are expected to be open by 5.30am and guests seated by 8am Friday. There will also be designated parking slots for visitors.

Also, Kerenga Airstrip, which has been renovated, is expected to be busy on Friday as President Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua receive Presidents and Heads of States who will grace the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The facility plays a pivotal role in boosting tourism in Rift Valley, Western and Nyanza circuits as it helps ease transport.

Kericho, Bomet, Nyamira, Kisii counties and parts of Nakuru are expected to benefit from the expansion of the facility.

Last Wednesday, the First Lady Rachel Ruto used the airstrip with a military aircraft while attending the International Day for the Girl Child for the Lake Region Economic Bloc.

A successful trial landing was done on Tuesday. The facility’s upgrade was done by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and engineers from the Ministry of Roads and Public Works.

Angola President Joao Lourenco will be among African leaders who will grace the occasion to be presided over by Dr Ruto.

“President Lourenco will be in Kenya for the Mashujaa Day celebrations on the invitation of President Ruto in what demonstrates the close relationship between the two countries,” Mr Sianga Abilio, the Angolan ambassador to Kenya said.

President Ruto is expected to unveil the Universal Health Care (UHC) programme being implemented by his administration during the celebrations.

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Susan Nakhumicha said the government was keen on making health services accessible to all Kenyans, irrespective of their financial status with deployment of 100,000 health promoters to counties.

Lack of health insurance by the majority of Kenyans has led to high mortality rate among patients, with the government laying emphasis on preventive services as opposed to curative ones, that have been in place for decades.

Also, Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla presided over the rehearsals at Kericho Green Stadium on Wednesday.

He inspected a parade mounted by the KDF at the stadium with members of the public watching from the terraces of the upgraded sports facility.

The parade of the military planes got most of the residents by surprise as it was not made public prior to the take-off, save for those who were at the stadium.

"It is great to be part of history. I have never seen the planes at such proximity. I only watch such on television during national ceremonies" Mzee Isaac Bett-a resident, said.

The Mashujaa Day celebrations, like other national events, is celebrated on rotational basis in the 47 counties and Kericho is hosting it for the first time.

Neighbouring counties of Kisumu, Nakuru, Kisii and Narok have hosted the celebrations and it might take years before all the 47 devolved units are covered under the rotational arrangement.