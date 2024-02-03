Second autopsy confirms Khalwale’s farmhand was gored to death by bull

A second autopsy report has confirmed that Kizito Amukune Moi was gored to death by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale's fighter bull.

His burial, which was postponed from the scheduled date of January 30 after controversy over the cause of his death, will now take place on Monday.

Claims by some residents clashed with a post-mortem report by Western Region pathologist, Dr Dickson Muchana, which showed the victim had died from animal injuries.

Police in Ikolomani stopped burial arrangements pending further investigations by homicide detectives and a second post-mortem to establish the actual cause of death.

Homicide detectives arrived in Kakamega on Friday morning and set up camp at Mr Khalwale's house to conduct forensic investigations before joining government pathologist, Dr Johansen Oduor, for the second post-mortem at Kakamega County General Hospital mortuary on Saturday.

Dr Oduor said the second post-mortem was consistent with the first.

"We conducted the second post-mortem after complaints were raised after the local autopsy. We discovered that the body had stab wounds with bruising around them," said Dr Oduor.

He said the stab wounds were caused by a non-sharp object representing the horn of an animal.

The body, Dr Oduor said, had injuries on the right side of the forehead, the back of the neck and the inside of the thigh.

Stabbed with a knife

"From the findings, we conclude that the first autopsy was correct and that the death was caused by an animal as opposed to what has been raised that he was stabbed with a knife," Dr Oduor added.

Mr Khalwale said the actions of detectives from the sub-county, county, regional and homicide levels had exonerated his family from the allegations that were circulating on social media.

"I thank the officers at all levels of the investigation as well as the regional and government pathologists for giving this matter the seriousness it deserves. Facts have been separated from falsehood," he said.

He said the family of the deceased, the bullfighting fraternity and the Malinya community would collect the body from the mortuary on Sunday (today) for burial on Monday.

Dr Jimmy Akhonya, the doctor representing the complainants who alleged foul play, confirmed that the victim died from multiple injuries sustained after being gored by the bull.

"I attended the post-mortem, wrote my statement and confirmed that the deceased was gored to death by an animal," said Dr Akhonya.

The family confirmed that they will bury their loved one on Monday.

Mr Fredrick Muhanji, the deceased's elder brother, said the completion of investigations and the final autopsy had cleared the air around his brother's death.

"We are now asking the government to help us identify the people who caused the delay in my brother's burial so that we can make claims for compensation," he said.