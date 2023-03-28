Puzzle as more than 100 Mukumu Girls students admitted to hospital

Some 124 students from Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls in Kakamega County have been admitted to the county general hospital with fever and diarrhoea.

Some of the students also complained of fatigue and breathlessness.

Medical Superintendent Boniface Nyumbale said the learners were receiving treatment to stabilise their conditions.

"We are currently busy attending to the learners who are complaining of a fever and diarrhoea. We will give further details after establishing the cause of the diarrhoea," Dr Nyumbale said.

Some students have been admitted to private facilities with diarrhoea.

Last year in July, two students from the school died while receiving treatment for a suspected malaria attack.

Ministry of Health officials were sent to the school to investigate the causes of deaths linked to a malaria outbreak.

And in May last year, 28 students from the school were again hospitalised with fever and diarrhoea.