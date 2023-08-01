Policeman sets female colleague’s car on fire at Kakamega Police Lines

Detectives in Kakamega are investigating an arson case involving a police officer who allegedly torched his female colleague’s car inside Kakamega Police Lines on Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, Constable Evans Kamau set ablaze the car, a Toyota Allion, using a matchstick and a mattress following a misunderstanding with the policewoman, said to be his neighbour at the station.

Constable Gladys Kimanzi, an officer attached to Kabras Traffic Base, reported that she had a misunderstanding with Mr Kamau at 9pm on Monday and he had walked out in huff with some of his belongings.

Hours later, the neighbourhood was woken up by flames of her car burning in the compound.

“Today August 1, 2023, at about 0230hrs, the said police Constable Evans Kamau deliberately set ablaze the complainant's motor vehicle…using a mattress and a matchstick,” the police report seen by the Nation reads in part.

Also read: Senior police officer accused of assaulting Capital FM journalist to face charges

Police officers within the station managed to put out the fire but the bonnet and the front part of the vehicle was extensively damaged by the fire.

The scene was processed and documented by scene of crime officers and two matchboxes were found in Mr Kamau’s possession and kept as exhibits.

The officer, who appeared drunk, was arrested and is set to face arson charges.

The cause of the misunderstanding is yet to be revealed.