Mukumu Girls parents to buy mosquito nets as malaria report delayed

The Ministry of Health has delayed a report on a suspected outbreak of malaria at Mukumu Girls High School in Kakamega County, raising fears about an upsurge in cases.

The authorities are also investigating the possibility that students were sickened by food poisoning or contaminated water 10 days ago.

Because of this, parents with children at the school have been asked to buy mosquito nets for their daughters.

Some 28 students were hospitalised with fever and diarrhoea, days before the midterm break on May 26, sending parents into panic.

As learners reported back to the school after the break, Kakamega County health officials said they were waiting for a report from the Ministry of Health to establish what caused the reported outbreak of the disease.

On Monday, Health executive Dr Collins Matemba said: “We sought technical support from the Ministry of Health in Nairobi. I am yet to be given the report.”

In a notice to parents, Principal Fridah Ndolo said: “Due to the prolonged wet season we have experienced lately there has been an upsurge in cases of illness among learners. We therefore advise that you (parent) ensure your daughter gets proper medical attention if affected.

“It is further advised [that] every parent/guardian [provide] their daughter a mosquito net and let them know the importance of keeping under the net for their protection."

Positive for malaria

Last week, County Director of Health Dr William Olaka and health officers visited the school and their preliminary investigations showed that nine of the students had tested positive for malaria.

Four others were admitted at a private hospital in Khayega and 15 were rushed to St Elizabeth Hospital after complaining of similar symptoms.

Dr Olaka said samples had been obtained for testing to establish whether there was an outbreak of the disease at the school, located near the Khayega market.

“Our preliminary investigations point to a malaria outbreak. We are still carrying out further investigations to establish what the other students could be suffering from,” Dr Olaka said.

He said there was no cause for alarm as the students were receiving treatment and were in a stable condition.

A representative of the school’s parents said administrators would arrange to fumigate dormitories and classrooms during the midterm break.

One parent told Nation.Africa that school administrators had not communicated the details of what had happened and the measures adopted to protect learners from a similar outbreak that could disrupt learning.

“We are in the dark as our daughters report back to school after the midterm break. Apart from the communication made by the principal in the school newsletter, there has been no other communication on the matter,” the parent said.