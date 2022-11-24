Kenya Kwanza house on fire as Khalwale goes for Weta in Bungoma poll

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has asked voters in Bungoma County to reject Ford Kenya’s candidate for the Senate seat Wafula Wakoli in the December 8 by-election.

Dr Khalwale accused National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula of scheming to impose his crony on voters as the rivalry between Ford Kenya and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) intensifies ahead of the mini-poll.

He described Mr Wakoli as unfit to serve as senator.

Dr Khalwale instead asked voters to elect former Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi, the DAP-K candidate, if they were not ready to back former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga.

“We want a serious candidate who will stand firm and represent the people of Bungoma effectively if elected as their senator,” Dr Khalwale said.

“For this reason, I’m asking voters in Bungoma to reject Mr Wakoli and vote for the UDA candidate, Mwambu wa Mabonga, who sacrificed so much during the campaigns to deliver votes to Kenya Kwanza in the August 9 General Election.”

Speaking on Mulembe FM, Dr Khalwale said it was unacceptable for Mr Wetang’ula to try to deceive voters in Bungoma to elect Mr Wakoli as their senator.

Wetang'ula, Musalia failed western

He took a swipe at Mr Wetang’ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi for failing to ensure that one of the slots for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) went to a politician from Western Kenya.

But Mr Wetang’ula asked Bungoma voters to elect Mr Wakoli on December 8.

He told voters in his backyard that if Ford Kenya retains the seat, which fell vacant after he became Speaker of the National Assembly, they will benefit from more development projects.

Mr Wetang’ula said he will work closely with Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka and Mr Wakoli, if he is elected, to upgrade several roads.

“This is a Ford Kenya seat that became vacant after I got elevated to become the National Assembly Speaker and we need to recapture it. If we get three key leaders from this county on Ford Kenya, we shall spearhead development projects in the region," Mr Wetang’ula said a function at Namwacha village in Kanduyi constituency last week.

"Mr Wakoli worked with [former Bungoma governor hopeful Alfred Khang'ati] as a youth leader for five years. He has worked in my office when I was the senator for 10 years and understands well everything that goes on in the Senate. I beseech you to vote for him on December 8.”