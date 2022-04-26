Kakamega man arrested for stabbing wife to death

Police in Kakamega have arrested a man who stabbed his wife to death with a knife in a quarrel over another woman in Amalemba estate.

The man is reported to have returned home with another woman on Monday night, sparking the fight with his wife.

He then grabbed a knife and slashed her in her legs before stabbing her.

Kakamega Central sub-county Deputy Police Commander Daniel Mukumbo said the suspect was rescued by police officers after angry neighbours attacked him.

“He sustained injuries after the neighbours went to the home and found his wife had bled to death after she was stabbed with a knife,” he said.

Neighbours said the man frequently returned home drunk and mistreated his wife.

Shirere sub-location Assistant Chief Phanice Atsienza affirmed those claims.

“The challenge we are facing is that people arrested for being drunk and disorderly are freed by courts after paying fines of Sh500 and Sh1000. The offenders still go back and end up causing trouble, including engaging in criminal activities,” Ms Atsienza said.

Lightning strike

Meanwhile, a family in Butsotso Central location is mourning after two children died in a lightning strike on Monday night during a heavy downpour.

The boys, aged 12 and three, were in their grandmother’s house in Shivembe village when the lightning struck, damaging a wall.

Butsotso Central Chief Samuel Oketch Shiravire said this was the second such incident in a month.