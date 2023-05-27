How rookie blunder by Kakamega officers secured freedom for suspected hardcore criminals

Police in Kakamega County are on tenterhooks after two robbery suspects escaped from custody.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said two police officers on duty at the Kakamega Police Station have been taken into custody to assist with investigations and appealed to the public to provide information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The fugitive suspects were arrested three days ago after a month-long operation by detectives from the Crime, Research and Intelligence Bureau.

Their reported escape suggests possible complicity or negligence on the part of officers on duty.

The suspects have been identified as Denis Indeche, 26, and Allan Kemoli, 29.

Investigations by Nation.Africa indicate that the suspects escaped after being released by officers on duty along with other petty offenders and asked to clean the cells and offices at the police station.

Questions have been raised as to how the two managed to escape from the heavily secured western region police headquarters.

Their escape happened just a day after the wife of one of the suspects is reported to have spent the day at the police station but it’s unclear what her mission was.

Police chiefs in Kakamega have remained tight-lipped on the incident but the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has explained that the suspects escaped from the police cells in unclear circumstances.

It’s unclear how the suspected hardcore criminals were allowed to mingle with petty offenders and allowed out of the cells to do cleaning duties.

The two fugitives are reported to have broken window pane in one of the offices and escaped.

A third suspect was arrested as he attempted to escape after sneaking through a broken window pane.

Mr Indeche was arrested in connection with the attack on the Kakamega Sub County Criminal Investigating Officer (CCIO) James Oludhe on April 9.

The suspects who were being trailed by detectives were arrested after they attempted to jump into River Lwatingu, near Maraba estate in Kakamega town to evade arrest.

The attackers had robbed Mr Oludhe of his loaded firearm containing 15 rounds of ammunition, his mobile phone, an unknown amount of money, and personal documents.

Deep cut on the head

Mr Oludhe sustained a deep cut on the head and left arm during the attack.

The officer, who had just arrived from Nairobi, was offloading his luggage from a motor vehicle when the two attackers, one of whom was known to him as Benja, confronted him.

According to a report filed at Kabras Police Station, Charles Ogada, who is attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kakamega North, heard a commotion at 3am and rushed to the scene.

“He found his boss lying down in a pool of blood having been attacked by two people who were armed with a machete,” the report read in part.

Mr Oludhe was rushed to Malava County Hospital and later referred to Kakamega General Referral Hospital in serious condition.

Detectives had been trailing the suspects in the past month and managed to recover a Jericho pistol from the suspects.

In the Malava incident, detectives identified Mr Mangale as the main suspect in the robberies reported in Kakamega, Vihiga and Uasin Gishu County.

According to DCI, the suspects are alleged to have raided Aziz Petrol at Shibuli market on April 11 and stole an unknown amount of money.

They are suspected to have been involved in the attack on a gold dealer in Lwanugu village and robbed him of Sh55,000, 8 grammes of gold, mobile phones and other valuables.

On April 20, the suspects who were armed with the pistol raided an M-Pesa outlet in Mudete market in VIhiga County and stole an unknown amount of cash.

The suspects are reported to have later shot and injured two people in Elgon View estate in Eldoret and robbed them of cash.

Detectives said the arrest of the main suspect led four detectives to a toilet at his homestead in Lwatingu where they recovered the pistol and two rounds of the 9mm calibre hidden in a pit latrine.

The detectives impounded a motorbike from the home, which they believe the suspects have been using to get away in after committing robberies.