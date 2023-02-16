Family seeks justice over Catholic priest indecent affair with minor

A family from Kakamega County has petitioned the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to explain why there was a delay in giving directions in case in which a Catholic priest is accused of having a love affair with their daughter.

Paul Inyangala, a resident of Mumias East told Nation.Africa the Catholic priest had in August last year disappeared with his daughter for three days while she was a student at Musoli Girls Secondary.

After he reported the matter at the Kakamega Cantral police station, the catholic priest was arrested and questioned over the matter.

He was later released as detectives investigated the matter but six months later, there has been no word on whether investigations had been concluded.

“My daughter was 17 years at the time. I feel pained because, when the Catholic priest got involved with my daughter, he ended up ruining her life. She was a bright student and ended up scoring a grade C minus in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam,” said Mr Inyangala.

He said he was summoned to the school in March last year and was informed that his daughter was involved in a love affair with a priest and that could affect her performance at the school.

“I was shocked since this was coming from school’s principal who wanted me to take action and protect my daughter. In August last year, my daughter went missing after schools had closed and after a search, we found her admitted at a hospital in Shikoti,” said Mr Inyangala.

Kakamega County Police Commander Mr Joseph Kigen said investigations had been concluded and the file forwarded to the DPP for directions.

“I have been able to follow up on the case and established that the file was concluded and forwarded to the DPP for directions. Any arising matters related to the case should therefore be directed to the DPP,” said Mr Kigen.

Mr Inyangala said he had visited the police station several times for the last six months to find out the progress of the investigations but he was kept in the dark.

“All I want is justice for my daughter. She was just 17 years when she got involved with the priest who has ruined her life. I feel so pained that it has taken this long for the investigations to be concluded,” said Mr Inyangala,

Kakamega Catholic Bishop Joseph Obanyi said he was aware of the matter, which was still under investigations.