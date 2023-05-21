Catholic priest Vincent Mukokho to head Mukumu Girls new Board

Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls in Kakamega County has a new Board of Management (BOM) after Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu disbanded the former board on April 15.

The new board has 17 members and will be headed by Catholic priest Fr Vincent Mukokho from the Catholic Diocese of Kakamega.

Other members include former Nanyuki Boys High School principal Oliver Minishi and Mr Polycarp Ishenyi, a lecturer at the Bomet University.

Since the school reopened, 1,851 learners have so far reported back/.

The new team was inaugurated on May 10 and is reported to be looking into ways of dealing with the challenges that have rocked the institution after a disease outbreak killed a teacher and three students.

Some of the ongoing interventions by the government and management of the school include sinking of a Sh 6 million borehole and construction of a new water purification and chlorination plant.

Entrance to Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls in Kakamega County Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

The school’s management is further looking into the repair and redesigning of the waste water sewerage system, maintenance of the kitchen, store and dining hall.

Other measures include hiring of qualified medical personnel at the school sick bay and testing and treating of all the food handlers at the institution and establishment of additional hand washing points.

During the disease outbreak, more than 240 learners were taken ill and treated at the Kakamega County General Hospital and other private hospitals.

During the visit to the school on April 15 to assess the situation, Mr Machogu announced the changes affecting the management of school in which former principal Fridah was transferred to the Western region director of Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Sr Jane Mmbone, the former Shikoti Girls’ Secondary School principal was brought in to replace Ms Ndoloh as the new headmistress.

On Friday last week, MPs faulted the State of failing to take necessary measures to protect students and teachers at the Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School after learners who reported to school on May were taken ill with 24 students being admitted at the St Elizabeth Mission Hospital Mukumu and the County General Hospital.



Another 38 learners have been referred to outpatient care in the two medical facilities.



Speaking in Mombasa, CS Machogu told the National Assembly Education Committee that: “We are sorting out the problem…there was some kind of outbreak, which made it necessary for us to send the students home. There are now some isolated cases…we have dealt with the water and food.”

Mr Julius Melly, the chair of the National Assembly Education Committee said the State must protect students’ lives in boarding schools.

He asked the Ministry of Education to look into the issue sanitation, food and cleanliness in boarding schools. He lamented overcrowding in schools due to a population increase of almost 40 percent.