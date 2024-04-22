Butere: Old town that has refused to grow

Butere is a town in Kakamega County that has refused to grow, despite its age and the prominent names it has produced in the country's leadership.

The town has neither a bank nor a supermarket. It lacks a bus park despite hosting a police station, a court, a livestock ring and market and two major secondary schools.

The name Butere comes from the Abatere sub-clan, one of the major clans in the region. The Abatere sub-clan lives in Muyundi village, Masaba and around the town.

The Abatere were the predominant inhabitants of Butere until the Europeans chose the area as their administrative base.

Butere town is largely inhabited by the Marama sub-tribe of the larger Luhyia community, with a significant number of Luo immigrants from neighbouring Siaya County.

The total population of Butere town is projected to be 7,596 (according to the 2019 census). Most of the town lies in Marama Central ward, with a population density of 773 people per square kilometre.

Butere town is the headquarters of Butere sub-County and is connected by road to Mumias in the north, Kisumu in the southeast and Siaya in the west. Until 2010, the town was the headquarters of the former Butere-Mumias District.

A branch line from Kisumu ends in Butere town, hence the famous name 'Mwisho wa reli' (end of the railway line).

A renovated office at Butere station. The renovations were carried out in 2021 in anticipation of the resumption of rail services, which are yet to materialise.

The branch line from the main line to Uganda used to serve the Butere area, but the service has since been discontinued. The anticipated SGR is expected to use the infrastructure to revitalise the town.

Mr Hudson Wamubeyi, 88, one of the oldest businessmen in the area, said the railway line has been in the area since 1931 and has been the biggest boost to business activities in the town.

His father, Mutende Chebuche, used to run a butchery.

"In the old days, Butere town was dominated by Indians who built the existing premises, which are being renovated by the current occupants. They were running retail and wholesale shops and jaggeries," says Mr Wamubeyi.

Some of the prominent Indian traders who operated in the town, according to Wamubeyi, were Nura Mohammed and Haridas.

But with the big names it boasts of and the railway line, Butere’s town has remained stunted.

The town has no established industries apart from a few metal fabricators, retail shops, butcheries, posho mills and bars.

The main economic activity in the area is agriculture, with maize being the main crop.

The collapse of the railway line and the exit of Indian traders from the town during the tenure of former MP Martin Shikuku put an end to the town's economic expansion and growth.

Mr Boniface Eshikumo, a resident, accuses the area leadership of having the wrong priorities in terms of empowering the local people.

A man stands outside one of the oldest buildings in Butere town.

Photo credit: Shaban Makokha | Nation Media Group

"Since Mr Shikuku chased the Indian traders out of the town, none of the elected leaders in Butere has welcomed people from other communities to invest here. The local people don't have the financial capacity to develop the town. Elected leaders promise goodies but end up giving handouts," said Mr Eshikumo.

Although Butere town is home to two major educational institutions - Butere Girls National School and Butere Boys High School - illiteracy in the area has remained low, with local professionals investing outside their home town.

Over the years, the schools have produced top students in the national Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

"People who are educated in Butere don't live here. They don't invest here. Anyone who wants to educate the locals is opposed by leaders who think that the person wants to remove them from power. Our leaders don't want to see other people grow, they are self-centred," Mr Eshikumo added.

Efforts by the Kakamega County government to develop satellite towns such as Butere and Sabatia are yet to bear fruit.

The county started by establishing offices in all sub-counties to reduce traffic to the headquarters.

Urbanisation in Butere town has resulted in greater demand for land and infrastructure.

At the current rate of urban growth, the demand for land is growing faster than the population and infrastructure.

The urban form in the commercial centres is largely linear, following the main transport network from Sabatia junction to Butere town.

There are no significant industrial activities in Butere. This hurts the inner urban area and the surrounding rural areas.

Residential development (in the form of homesteads) is the main land use in Butere, occupying almost 70 per cent of the area. The town has a distinct informal settlement called Sophia.

The main development constraints for Butere town are inadequate public land for urban projects as most of the land has been allocated for government offices and institutions, lack of industrial investment, competition from other major urban centres in the region and high poverty levels.

The opportunities in Butere include a large regional market, fertile and land.

Inequalities and lack of cohesion, the root causes of crime, are evident in Butere where serious security threats to residents from local unrest by unemployed youth have led to increased cases of crime.

Plans by the county government to make Butere a city by 2019 are yet to be realised.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale said plans were underway to build a Kenya Medical Training College in the town.

"I am working with the Ministry of Health to ensure that the college is completed. We have set aside Sh100 million to begin construction as soon as we get the nod from the Ministry of Health," said Mr Mwale.

The county government has already expanded the Butere Sub-County Referral Hospital by adding paediatric and maternity beds for mothers and newborns, a modern administration block, and surgical and theatre facilities.

"This facility will improve access to improved health facilities in Butere town as doctors and nurses will be readily available," said Mr Mwale.

Despite the challenges, Butere town has great potential for sustainable development.

The town benefits from lighting provided by the national government through the conventional street lighting programme in collaboration with the NG-CDF office.

Three electricity masts have been erected at Upper and Lower Butere and Sabatia markets and solar street lighting has been introduced by the area MP.

The town still lacks a vibrant public transport sector. There are a few bus companies that provide transport to and from Nairobi via Kisumu.