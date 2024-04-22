Butere: Old town that has refused to grow

Butere town in Kakamega County. The ancient town has 'refused to grow'.

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Butere town is largely inhabited by the Marama sub-tribe of the larger Luhyia community.
  • Most of the town lies in Marama Central ward, with a population density of 773 people per square kilometre.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How Njonjo's driver became Kenya's most powerful man

  2. PREMIUM 11,310 teachers sever links with Metropolitan sacco

    Metropolitan National Sacco Ltd offices at Chai House along Koinange street

  3. PREMIUM Francis ole Kaparo: Personal worries over proximity to seat of power

    Kaparo

  4. PREMIUM Is another Kawira impeachment in the offing in Meru?