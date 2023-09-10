School food security programme launched in Kajiado

A unique programme has been launched to improve food security in boarding schools in Kajiado County, where hunger has led to low student retention.

The programme, dubbed "Kilimo Shuleni", was launched on September 9 at Ildamat Boys Secondary School in Kajiado Central with the help of non-state actors, including Quick Mart retailers and Memusi Hope Foundation.

In the aftermath of the 2020-2022 drought, which killed more than 800,000 livestock and left at least 350 families facing starvation, more than 30 per cent of students dropped out of school due to hunger.

The pilot programme will introduce drip irrigation farming on a five-acre plot of land within the school compound. To ensure the sustainability of the project, agricultural experts will train teachers and students.

The students will grow drought-resistant crops and a variety of fruits. The inputs and seeds will be provided to the school.

Speaking at the launch of the programme on Saturday, Quick Mart Retail Marketing Manager, Betty Wamaitha, said the project would provide alternative food sources for the pastoral community, which is facing the adverse effects of climate change.

"We are optimistic that the project will be successful and able to feed students. We will provide a market for surplus crops in our supermarkets and use the proceeds to create a scholarship fund for needy students," she said, urging the Maa community to diversify into crop farming.

She said the Kilimo Shuleni programme would be rolled out across the country, especially in arid and semi-arid areas.

Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi said the more than 20 secondary schools in his constituency had performed dismally in national examinations due to poor retention of learners in schools as a result of hunger.

He said in last year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, only 10 per cent of the total candidates scored C plus and above.

"The lack of food in schools has been the biggest setback to formal education. This programme will not only help to feed learners but also prepare them for the future, away from the unsustainable pastoralism," said Mr Memusi.

Dr Rahab Lanoi, Director of the Memusi Hope Foundation, said the project would address the challenges of food security in schools and improve retention of learners.

Kajiado County Director of Education, Mr Martin Cheruyiot said that hunger has affected learning in schools in Kajiado and urged learning institutions to adopt the Kilimo Shuleni programme.

"The effects of the recent drought in Kajiado have almost brought learning to a halt, especially in boarding schools due to lack of food. We are encouraging more institutions to embrace agriculture within their school premises," said Mr Cheruyiot.