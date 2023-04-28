Man, 20, stabbed to death, body dumped in Kitengela hospital

Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers in Kitengela are investigating an incident where a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by unknown assailants on Thursday night.

Strangers riding a motorcycle later dumped his body at the Kitengela Sub-county Hospital emergency unit.

According to the hospital report, three unidentified middle-aged men took the deceased, who was bleeding profusely, to the hospital at around 9pm, placed him in a wheelchair at the emergency ward and disappeared without speaking to anyone.

Medics at the facility realised the patient was dead while trying to administer first aid.

His body was taken to the facility's mortuary after the hospital management informed the police.

The deceased had suffered a single knife wound on the left side below the ribs.

The deceased, identified as Kapendo, worked at a stone crusher site along Nkuruka Road.

Same friend

His colleagues, who spoke to the Nation, said the man was picked up by a friend around 6pm on Thursday for an unknown destination only for the same friend to return around 11pm to inform them that he had been taken to hospital after being stabbed.

"The same person who picked him up came back at night with bad news, he (the victim) was a young introverted man. It is so unfortunate," said a colleague.

On Friday morning, Kitengela detectives were able to locate the scene of the crime at Norkopir Estate near PCEA Church.

There were traces of blood, but the murder weapon has not yet been found.

Kitengela DCI Benson Mutie told the Nation that a suspect has been arrested in what is suspected to be a crime of passion.

"Our preliminary investigations indicate that there was an argument between the deceased and another man over a woman and we are following up on leads," he said.

In the past week, Kitengela town has been in the news for a spate of gruesome murders.

Last Friday, a 22-year-old Pizza Inn employee was stabbed to death by a colleague in what was suspected to be a case of love gone sour.