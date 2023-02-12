Kitengela hospital maternity services overstretched, new mothers share beds

At least two to three new mothers at Kitengela Sub County Hospital share beds as the medical facility struggles to cope with the high number of women seeking maternity services.

New mothers are being discharged from the hospital a day after delivery to create room for others seeking maternity services.

The public hospital in Kitengela town in Kajiado County handles a monthly average of 495 deliveries.

A spot check by Nation.Africa last week found that the 28-capacity maternity ward was full and new mothers were sharing beds.

Medical staff could be seen squeezing themselves between the beds to attend to the new mothers and their babies.

Jane* from Mlolongo town, Machakos County, told Nation she had been referred to the hospital by a neighbour who had delivered at the facility two months ago.

Despite the congestion in the maternity wards, she was glad to have given birth to a baby boy through caesarean section.

“Despite the congestion in the maternity ward, a new mother will create some space for you to rest with your baby,” she said.

A Congolese national who is in Kenya under the United Nation Refugee programme said the facility has been a ‘safe haven’ for women refugees from Rwanda and Congo who live in Kitengela town.

"We come here for safe delivery. With no complications, one is normally discharged within 24 hours after delivery. I hope the relevant authorities will address the shortage of beds in the maternity ward,” she said.

Most mothers who spoke to Nation.Africa urged the Kajiado County government to expand the maternity ward.

Apart from Kitengela residents, the health facility serves Mlolongo, Athi River and Isinya residents.

Earlier, most expectant mothers from the region sought maternity services at the Machakos Level Five Hospital.

Records seen by Nation indicated 3,967 deliveries took place between June 2022 and February 2023.

At least 3,205 mothers had normal deliveries while 762 had Caesarean section births within the last eight months.

Within the period, only three maternal deaths and a single neonatal death were recorded. Two stillbirths were recorded.

Kitengela Sub County Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Veronica Abuto said the facility is overwhelmed by the high number of expectant mothers seeking delivery services.

"Dozens of expectant women are seeking delivery services. Our capacity is limited but we are forced to accommodate them. Sometimes up to four new mothers share beds since we cannot turn them away,” she said.

Other wards have enough beds for patients. At least 2,000 inpatients are attended to daily.

"We are in talks with development partners to expand and construct a 150-bed capacity maternity ward,” County Health Executive Alex Kilowua said.