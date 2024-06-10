Kibiko land row deepens as rival factions hold parallel polls

The battle for control of the Sh100 billion Kibiko Keekonyokie Land Trust in Kajiado West Sub-county, Kajiado County, has intensified following the holding of parallel elections by rival factions.

On Tuesday last week, one wing declared long-serving chairman Moses Parantai as the winner while the other group elected Mr Moses Monik.

Kajiado County Commissioner Joseph Taari had cancelled the elections and cordoned off the ground citing security concerns. However, the Monik team held another election on Friday as per the gazette notice they had published in local newspapers.

At least 9, 000 Keekonyokie members are said to have taken part in the exercise. The group boasts of at least 16,000 members. Voting took place from 8am to 4pm, after which the returning officer declared Mr Monik as the chairperson. The Iseuri Mas elders (aged between 85 and 95 years) and religious leaders witnessed the polls.

"We have followed the procedures necessary for convening an AGM [annual general meeting]. Our elections have been conducted according to the law," Mr John Kiok, an outgoing interim trustee, said. His sentiments were echoed by another trustee, Mr Julius Ngomea who emphasised the need to follow the rule of law regarding matters pertaining to the Keekonyokie Trust Land

Mr Monik pledged to serve all members without discrimination. He further castigated his competitors for trying to incite members against each other by holding parallel polls.