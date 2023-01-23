Kajiado family in anguish over missing daughter, asks public to help trace her

A family in Loitokitok, Kajiado South Sub-county, is in agony over their daughter’s disappearance.

Eunice Nthenya Maingi, 15, went missing on the morning of January 8th after she left her parents’ Kiwanjani home for church a few kilometres away. The form one student never arrived at the church and the family has not heard anything about her for two weeks

“I was shocked to learn my daughter never made it to church. I thought she would come back home in the evening. We have spent sleepless nights in the last two weeks. Our search in hospitals and morgues have been fruitless,” her teary mother Nancy Maingi told Nation.Africa.

The family made a formal report at Loitokitok police station on January 10. Relatives and neighbours have helped to look for her but have not been able to trace her.

“She is a jovial girl. She was on good terms with all family members by the time she disappeared. She had high aspirations in her education,” she added.

At their home, Eunice’s uniform and school books are all set as she left them—she was to join form one this week as schools open for the first term today.

The family is appealing to members of the public to help them trace their missing daughter. Anyone who knows her whereabouts has been encouraged to report to the nearest police station.

Loitokitok Police commander Shadrach Ruto told Nation.Africa that police are working to trace the girl.