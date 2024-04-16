Kajiado County puts on notice Kitengela landlords discharging raw sewage on roads

The populous Kitengela town in Kajiado East sub-County has for decades witnessed raw sewage flowing freely in residential and commercial areas, to the chagrin of residents.

With the ongoing heavy rains in April, most areas are experiencing heavy raw sewer flow in the town.

Dozens of unscrupulous landlords are said to be discharging raw sewage into roads and open ditches, endangering the lives of their tenants.

"The raw sewage is flowing freely in the town and estates despite complaints from the residents. Some of these landlords are untouchable," said Mr George Munyao, a resident.

The Nation has established that some of the notorious buildings that discharge raw sewage are associated with serving and former politicians, senior government officials and prominent businessmen.

Following public outcry, the Kajiado County Environment Department conducted a raid in Kitengela town on Monday and identified five notorious buildings for discharging raw sewer in the town.

In one of the high-end rental buildings, raw sewage was seeping at high speed from the filled soak-away pit, spilling into neighbouring buildings and down to the streets.

Children were playing on the flowing raw sewage. A heavy stench enveloped the entire compound.

Isinya Sub-County Administrator Bruce Likama said the owner had been served with two notices to fix the problem but was playing hide and seek with county officials. During the raid, the caretaker and watchman took to their heels to evade arrest.