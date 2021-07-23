Kajiado bans transport of livestock to curb theft

By  Stanley Ngotho

What you need to know:

  • A suspected livestock theft syndicate has targetted Kajiado herders in the past year.
  • The thieves usually ferry the stolen animals to Nairobi-based livestock markets during the 10pm-dawn curfew hours to the chagrin of the local herders.

Livestock trade is at stake in Kajiado after the county banned the transportation of sheep and goats to counter theft that has seen more than 1,000 animals stolen in the last six months.

