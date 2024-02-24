Buffalo herd causes panic in Rongai

Residents of Oloosirkon in Rongai in Kajiado East are living in fear following the invasion of the neighbourhood by roaming buffaloes that pose a threat of attack.

Panicked residents reported seeing bulls roaming freely in the area as the spectre of frequent wildlife attacks gripped them.

School children, university students and local residents are at risk of being attacked by the marauding buffalo herd.

This is near the area where a hyena attacked a university student a few days ago.

For the past two weeks, herds of buffalo have been making regular appearances in residential areas. Buffalos are feared for their aggressive nature and the likelihood that they will attack without provocation.

On Friday, eight buffaloes were seen roaming near residential areas.

"This is a ticking time bomb. It is only a matter of time before they attack children going to school," said Peter Ntabo, a local resident.

The Director General of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Erustus Kanga, did not respond to our queries at the time of going to press.

"It becomes chaotic when new herds come in because they are easily provoked by human presence, but KWS is waiting for a disaster before they can intervene," complained Jonathan Sankale.

Three weeks ago, the KWS discovered human remains near the site where a student at Multimedia University in Kajiado was attacked by a hyena.

Following protests by students at the university, KWS admitted in a statement that they had found the remains of another person who they believed had been attacked by the said hyenas.