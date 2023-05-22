At least 7 dead, over 50 injured after bus rolls, crashes into ditch

At least seven Ngong Veg farm workers are feared dead while more than 50 workers sustained multiple injuries in an accident on Isinya-Kiserian road on Monday morning.

A 40-seater bus belonging to the company was ferrying workers from Isinya to Ngong when the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp corner.

Reports indicated that the bus had excess passengers, with at least 15 standing. Most of them were women.

The bus rolled several times before landing in a ditch, leaving four people dead on the spot. It was said that three others died in hospital.

The casualties were taken to the Kajiado County Referral Hospital and other nearby facilities after receiving first aid.

The wreckage of bus belonging to the Ngong Veg farm, that was involved in an accident on Isinya-Kiserian road on May 22, 2023, leaving at least seven workers dead. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Isinya police boss Patrick Manyasi told Nation Africa that the driver of the ill-fated bus was speeding by the time of accident.

"Four people died on the spot. We fear the number may rise. Most of the survivors are in critical conditions," Mr Manyasi said.

He added that the police were yet to determine the number of passengers in the bus, and cautioned drivers against disobeying traffic rules.

"We are aware it had carried more than the capacity allowed. The scene is a blackspot. Drivers ought to obey traffic rules to avert such accidents," he said.

Residents are ppictured next to the Ngong Veg farm that was involved in an accident on Isinya-Kiserian road on May 22, 2023, leaving at least seven workers dead. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

The driver was on his second trip of the day when the accident occurred, paralysing transport for more than two hours.

Personal effects including pair of shoes, clothes, hand bags and packed food were strewn at the scene.

A witness said, "I heard a loud bang followed by screams from the vehicle’s occupants. We tried to save passengers who were trapped in the wreckage. It was a horrifying scene.”

One of the workers, John Wafula, said, "We have lost our friends and coworkers. Some of the survivors are in critical conditions. It’s so unfortunate that the driver was speeding in utter disregard of traffic laws.”