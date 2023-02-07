Adult learners in Kajiado stay away as drought bites

Adult learning programmes in Kajiado County have ground to a halt, especially in rural areas, as learners grapple with the effects of the biting drought.

Most parts of Kajiado are currently facing drought, with at least 350,000 households facing starvation and more than 500,000 animals having died in the past year.

Most parts received minimal rain at the end of the year.

The situation is getting worse each day, with the ravages of drought reaching more vulnerable families.

Lack of food has had a negative impact on the lives of the community, and this has affected both basic and adult learning.

So far, at least 30 per cent of the total basic education learners cannot be accounted for, considering they did not resume classes for the first term.

In rural areas, adult education classes have come to a halt.

Most female learners have been left home to care for their children as men move to neighbouring counties in search of pasture for their surviving animals.

Usually held under trees

Some learning is done under trees and by riverbanks to target sand harvesters.

The lessons used to take place as loaders rested, while waiting for the trucks, a tactic meant to encourage loaders to obtain formal education.

Mr Joshua Mileu from Kajiado Central sub-county told the Nation he hoped to register for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam this year, but the drought will seemingly deny him that chance.

"I was confident I would be able to register for KCPE exams this year, but I have been forced to defer my education. I have lost more than 100 animals to drought in the past year. I have children to feed and to go to school, yet I don’t have a source of livelihood,” he lamented.

Most adult learners fear that if they keep on deferring their studies, the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) system will find them still in school, which will be difficult for them.

However, the number of learners in satellite towns such as Kitengela, Ngong and Ongata Rongai remains minimal, allowing classes to continue.

In 2021, adult education students were 3,059, an increase from 1,922 students in 2020.

Last year, 2,013 students enrolled into adult learning.

In 2022, a total of 77 learners sat the KCPE exam and 129 students sat the KCSE exam, posting average grades.

Kajiado Adult and Continuing Education acting director Mercy Njiriri said the drought has greatly affected adult education, especially in rural areas.

No longer attend classes

“Most of the learners are their respective families' breadwinners. Their livelihood depends on the animals that have been wiped out by drought. They no longer attend classes,” she said.

Ms Njiriri said illiteracy levels were high among women compared to men, especially based on the Maa culture that has over the years relegated women to household chores only.