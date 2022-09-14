Relief as county procures Sh47m drugs from Kemsa

Isiolo residents have breathed a sigh of relief after the county government bought drugs worth Sh47 million from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

The items included theatre, renal and laboratory drugs and non-pharmaceutical products.

Flagging off the consignment at Isiolo Referral Hospital, Health Chief Officer Peter Ngechu said the 5,000 different types of drugs will be distributed to all health centres.

He said Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo wants patients to get quality drugs and services.

“This is in line with the governor's commitment to quality health services and that residents get the drugs they need for various ailments,” said Mr Ngechu, who was with Chief of Staff Yusuf Maina.

Residents have had to buy drugs at private pharmacies, which sell them at exorbitant prices because of shortages at public hospitals.

Mr Ngechu warned health workers, saying those found stealing drugs from hospitals will be dealt with under the law.

To curb drug theft and track usage, the county has installed CCTV cameras and regularly monitors the health management system, among other measures.

Mr Maina said the county will make sure health workers have the equipment they need to discharge their duties.

Health services have improved tremendously in the last one month, especially after Governor Guyo made an impromptu visit to Isiolo Referral Hospital around midnight on the same day he was sworn in.

He took to social media to share his disappointment after finding the hospital deserted with only one doctor on duty and the pharmacy closed. He warned county employees to serve residents diligently or face sack.

The county government, Mr Ngechu said, has also streamlined the emergency department, saying all six ambulances serving the county were functional.