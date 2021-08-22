Minority groups in Isiolo decry neglect by local leaders

Minority communities in Isiolo North have accused the county government and elected leaders of deliberately neglecting them in education and employment matters, and demanded their recognition as bona fide residents.

They lamented that their children have not benefited from bursaries given by the county government and also from Isiolo North NG-CDF over the last four years, causing them suffering and with a number of them dropping out of school.

The communities include the Kisii, Luhya, Luo, Kalenjin, Makonde, Embu and Kamba.

Led by their Chairperson Jackson Kengele, the communities said their endless efforts to reach out to Governor Mohamed Kuti have been futile and that their concerns are not being addressed.

“We have (in the last four years) been neglected on among others education and employment opportunities and we demand our rights,” said Mr Kengele.

Employment

They decried what they said is the flouting of the constitutional provision that requires marginalised and minority groups be considered in employment and appointments by the county governments.

“The county government did not, during past relief food distribution, consider the minority communities amid the biting effects of drought and Covid-19,” said Mr Wilson Odour, the secretary-general.

They also criticised local leaders for snubbing last week’s fundraiser that was intended to support 15 students from needy families who are joining university. Only Isiolo Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa and Nominated Senator Abshiro Halake attended the function.

Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha, Governor Kuti, Senator Fatuma Dullo and MCAs did not attend the event despite having been invited.

Addressing journalists in Isiolo town, the group threatened to hold protests in a week’s time if the leaders and the county government do not address their concerns.

Ms Mary Makaa said they will only support those advocating and agitating for the rights of the minorities in the forthcoming General Elections.

They vowed to mobilise the about 4,500 members to boycott the polls, saying they have nothing to show for electing many of the leaders in office currently.

When reached out for comment on the matter, Governor Kuti did not respond to our calls.