KAA ordered to pay Sh414 million over Isiolo Airport evictions
The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has been ordered to pay some residents of Isiolo Sh413.9 million as compensation for violations of their rights to property after being relocated to pave the way for the expansion of Isiolo International Airport.
The Environment and Land Court in Isiolo further directed the Lands Cabinet secretary, Attorney General, National Land Commission (NLC) and the KAA to within 90 days’ place each of the 189 residents who filed the case to their respective parcels of land as allocated during a balloting exercise.
