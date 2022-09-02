Two United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MCAs in Isiolo County have lamented the inclusion of former Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru’s relative among the party’s nominees to the assembly, terming it unacceptable.

Ngaremara MCA Peter Losu and his Burat counterpart Nicholas Lorot demanded that Kelvin Mbuthia, who lost in UDA primaries in Laikipia’s Thingithu ward, be removed from the list and bona fide Isiolo residents considered for the seat.

The leaders said including Mr Mbuthia on the list was unfair to the people who vigorously campaigned for Deputy President William Ruto and ensured he garnered more votes in Isiolo County than his rival Raila Odinga of Azimio One Kenya.

“We will not allow someone who did not popularise the party in Isiolo to be considered at the expense of local residents whose names we forwarded to the party for consideration. We demand an explanation from the party leadership,” Mr Losu said.

Bringing in someone from another county who is a relative of a top leader, he said, was the highest form of discrimination and this is against the party’s ideals.

“What ideology are we propagating when an undeserving person uses their connections (to party leadership) to influence the nominations?” he posed.

Asking Dr Ruto to intervene, Mr Lorot said he and the other MCAs were not interested in who was picked for the seat as long as they were from Isiolo.

“Our party leader should take up the matter and correct the mess because it is an injustice to us. The seat should benefit Isiolo residents who voted for Dr Ruto,” he said.

Struck from the list

Contacted for comment on the controversy, Mr Mbuthia said he had applied to be considered for an MCA nomination slot but refused to say whether he sought to become a member of the Isiolo County Assembly.

“A lot of people applied just like me and we are waiting for the gazettement. I cannot comment on the matter as of now. Kindly talk to the party,” he told the Nation by phone.

The Isiolo MCAs claimed two of the names they had suggested for nomination were struck from the list.