Isiolo learners urged to make us of books donated to public library

Grade Three pupils from Creation Academy and officials led by Isiolo County Director of Education Hussein Koriyow (right) display some of the revision textbooks worth Sh300,000 which were donated to the Isiolo Community Library by the Desai Memorial Foundation on May 20, 2021.

Learners in Isiolo have been asked to take advantage of the local public library to enhance their reading skills and knowledge in order to improve their performance.

