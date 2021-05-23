Isiolo learners urged to make us of books donated to public library

Learners in Isiolo have been asked to take advantage of the local public library to enhance their reading skills and knowledge in order to improve their performance.

Several stakeholders, led by Isiolo County Director of Education Hussein Koriyow, stressed the need for parents to allow their children to go and study in the library, especially during the weekends, to prevent them from indulging in drug and substance abuse.

Accompanied by Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi and the library’s board chairman Ismael Galma and his deputy Lucy Mworia, Dr Koriyow said if well utilised, the facility will go a long way in helping improve performance in local public schools.

Speaking while handing over a textbook donation worth Sh300,000 from Desai Memorial Foundation, the official said the primary school revision materials will contribute to better grades, especially for languages, which registered poorly performance in the 2020 KCPE exams.

Education CAS Mumina Bonaya lobbied for the books donation.

Isiolo County Director of Education Hussein Koriyow (left) and other government officials at Isiolo Community Library on May 20, 2021. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

6,500 textbooks

“We have received 6,500 textbooks which will assist our learners in revising and also improve the level of education,” said Dr Koriyow, adding that other schools in far flung areas will also benefit from some of the books.

And in speech read by Senior Assistant County Commissioner Anabel Gitonga, Mr Shambi said plans were underway by the library to be lending some of the books to local public schools to ensure many learners benefit.

“There are a lot of resources here and learners in primary and secondary schools should take advantage (of them) to better their skills,” said Mr Shambi, adding that the books will also help address the high level of illiteracy in the county.

Small space

Grade Three learners from Creation Academy, who were reading at the library, decried its limited space and asked the government to expand it to accommodate the increasing number of pupils.

The facility has a sitting capacity of 150 learners but the number has been reduced by half in line with the Covid-19 social distancing rule.

This forces the learners visiting the library daily to read in shifts, with majority of them opting to keep off.

“We are forced to bring two groups of pupils twice weekly due to the space challenges. The facility has helped our learners improve their reading skills which translates to improved performance,” Creation Academy Director Mary Wanjiru said.

Equipping the library with the revision materials that are certified for Competency Based Curriculum, Ms Wanjiru said, will ensure the learners are conversant with what will be tested in national exams.

Expand library

Mr Rufus Mugambi, the Isiolo librarian, said they are committed towards increased awareness in the community on the need to use the facility. But he decried the lack of enough space to accommodate many learners in the library.

Ms Mworia and Mr Galma said expansion of the library will ensure many learners are accommodated at any given time.

“Many of those using the library are from private schools. We are appealing to those from public schools to also utilise the facility,” said Ms Mworia.

The stakeholders appealed to Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha and Governor Mohamed Kuti to help upgrade the public library.



