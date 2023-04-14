Isiolo chiefs suspended for abetting cattle rustling

Two chiefs in Oldonyiro Ward, Isiolo County, have been banned on suspicion of abetting cattle rustling in their areas and failing to support efforts to recover stolen animals.

The administrators had previously been warned for 'not doing enough' to avert insecurity along the Isiolo/Samburu border and for failing to share security alerts on planned attacks in time for a swift response.

The county commissioner, Geoffrey Omoding, told journalists that the two were being investigated to establish whether they had benefited from the proceeds of crime for prosecution.

"They will be charged if they are found to have benefited from the proceeds of crime. The area assistant chiefs will serve in an acting capacity while we look for their replacements," Mr Omoding said.

Security sources have on several occasions revealed that cattle stolen from Isiolo by bandits from neighbouring Samburu County have been hidden in Kipsing area in the same county, with local chiefs choosing to keep quiet for fear of being killed by the Morans who carry out the raids.

Mr Omoding wondered how dozens of stolen animals could be driven past the sites without the knowledge of the local chiefs, even though there are reports that some chiefs live close to towns and are therefore unable to monitor what is happening in their areas.

"The chiefs are being held responsible for the insecurity in their locations because we have given them police reservists to help them respond to attacks and protect people and their property," he maintained.

This comes as Nation understands that the two chiefs, along with some leaders and elders, were recently summoned to the County Commissioner's office over the menace of insecurity in the region.

At the meeting, the elders and leaders decried the lack of support from the chiefs, especially in the recovery of stolen cattle, and advised the administrators to subsequently convene a security meeting in their areas, which they blatantly refused to organise.

Local communities

Mr Omoding said that in most cases, bandits from neighbouring Samburu County team up with renegade members of one of the local communities who harbour them after unleashing terror on the Isiolo side.

More than 20 people have been killed and three criminals arrested following banditry attacks across the county since January this year, according to Mr Omoding, who said the cases were down from last year when over 100 people lost their lives.

He expressed confidence that an ongoing operation in neighbouring Laikipia and Samburu counties would help end insecurity in the region, which is also caused by an influx of illegal herders from other counties.

"For insecurity to end, leaders and local communities must denounce cattle rustling and assist the authorities in apprehending criminals for a safer county," he said, commending the Turkana community for assisting the police in making arrests and recovering stolen cattle.

Mr Omoding was speaking after meeting the county choir, of which he is the patron, at his office in Isiolo town.

He announced that the choir will be the main entertainers when President William Ruto tours the county in the coming months.

"It is so encouraging to see a group of Christians and Muslims singing for a course of unity and peace which is an essential ingredient for development. We will support you in your outreach activities because you complement the work we are doing," he assured the members.