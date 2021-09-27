‘How Sh20,000 grant changed my village life’

Mary Eyanae, 38, in her Tractor town shop at Ngaremara in Isiolo on September 26, 2021. The venture, supported by the USaid-funded Nawiri programme, saw her abandon charcoal burning.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Veronica Lomatukae, from Lowangila village in Isiolo County, is a contented woman.

