Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

I paid a heavy price for joining crime, but now I’m a changed man

logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

There were days, more than a decade ago, that brought immense pleasure and joy to Titus Mwangi Mucina.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mother, daughter Covid deaths overwhelm Embu family

  2. Homa Bay Governor gives second address in eight years

  3. Syombua murder: Ex-KDF officer seeks to represent himself

  4. The bus that DP Ruto unveiled: Isuzu speaks out

  5. ODM picks ex-Epra boss for Bonchari mini-poll

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.