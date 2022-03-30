State kicks off registration of boda boda in Homa Bay

The government has begun registering about 54,000 boda boda operators in Homa Bay County as a way of restoring order in the sector.

The riders will be listed at the Huduma Centre in Homa Bay town in the next 60 days.

There is, however, concern that the number of days set aside for the exercise is limited and riders asked for more time.

The government introduced a nationwide registration programme for all boda boda riders to reform the sector.

This was after a Zimbabwean diplomat was assaulted by riders in Nairobi.

The incident led to a nationwide crackdown on rogue riders.

The government later decided to have all the riders in their database.

Besides registration, the government is also taking boda boda operators through free training and registration for the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Lucky riders will benefit from a medical cover for one year.

Gender and Social Service Principal Secretary Collette Suda launched the listing in Homa Bay on Wednesday, saying it will help the government identify genuine operators and weed out criminals who hide in the sector.

She was accompanied by Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan and other national government officials, and Homa Bay Finance executive Nicholas Koriko.

Dignity

Prof Suda asked riders to support the programme as a way of restoring dignity in them.

"Ensure you tell your colleagues about the exercise. Turn up and participate in the ongoing registration drive," the PS told riders in Homa Bay.

Prof Suda said the registration will help the government manage the sector and improve safety and security on Kenyan roads.

By the end of Tuesday, only 310 riders had registered in Homa Bay.

Riders asked for more time beyond the 60 days.

Through their representative, Collins Okoth, asked the government to enhance the registration by devolving it to sub-counties.

Prof Suda responded by saying that the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is conducting monitoring and evaluation on the ongoing exercise to improve its efficiency.

"The agency will advise the government accordingly in areas where there should be improvement," she said.

Mr Lilan, the county commissioner, said the programme is not meant to frustrate boda boda riders but to safeguard the image of people benefiting from the sector by doing business.

Meanwhile, Mr K’Oriko argued that the boda boda sector is one of the key economic drivers of rural counties like Homa Bay.