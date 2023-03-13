Scare as rowdy youth threaten journalists at Homa Bay hotel

Police in Homa Bay County is investigating an incident in which a group of youths went to a hotel and disrupted a media briefing by a faction of Luo elders.

A group of eight youths are reported to have issued threats to journalists at the meeting and warned they would deal with them if they continued publishing negative stories about certain leaders from the region.

The journalists who recorded statements about the threats by the youths are George Odiwuor (Nation Media Group), Aly Abich (Royal Media Services), James Latano (Royal Media Services), Roberto Omollo (Radio Africa Group), Joseph Onyango (Radio Nam Lolwe), and Lavender Oketch (Arise Radio).

Others are Florence Ochieng (Radio Lake Victoria), Florence Owiti (Tuko) and Dickens Ochieng (Sky FM).

Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Kinne said his officers are trailing the suspects.

“Action will be taken against them. We do not condone such acts,” said the police boss.

The elders are opposed to calls for mass action by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga and his team arguing the opposition should instead end the protests and embrace dialogue with the government.

According to the journalists, the youths went to the hotel on motorbikes as the press briefing was in progress and confronted the elders and journalists from different media organisations, disrupting the event.

“Why do you speak ill of our leaders? We will not let you do that. Not under our watch,” one of the youths said.

Mr Aggey Otore who had convened the media briefing was harassed and assaulted by the youths as the elders boarded vehicles and drove away from the hotel.